Police make six arrests, seize drugs and guns in northeast Indianapolis raid
INDIANAPOLIS - Metro police made six arrests and seized guns and drugs in a raid on a duplex Wednesday night. Police conducted the raid around 8:15 p.m. at a home in the 4300 block of Crittenden Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ty Elliott on Facebook...
|2 hr
|SmhSmh
|4
|Fox News
|16 hr
|Stay honest
|4
|Who is Alyssa Masengale pregnant by?
|16 hr
|willie
|3
|Principal Resigns
|Thu
|TrumpedMSM
|1
|Joe Donnelly is a Radical Liberal
|Thu
|TrumpedMSM
|8
|Marion County Chief Deputy Coroner Alfie Ballew
|Wed
|Curious
|1
|Bye Bye Socialism
|Wed
|Hugo Who
|5
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC