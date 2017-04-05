Police, Fire a " April 5

1600 block of Library Boulevard: Police responded at 7:05 a.m. Monday to a report of theft from a vehicle. Timothy P. Reese, 37, 1819 Eastwood St., Lot 071, Greenwood; arrested on a warrant for failing to appear in court; released on $500 bond.

