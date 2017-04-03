Police, Fire a " April 3
Nicole Dawn Robertson, 31, 2669 S. County Road 600E, Franklin; arrested on charges of violation of probation; held on $1,000 bond. Eric L. Eastwood, 38, 4719 Peoga Road, Trafalgar; arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court; released on $300 bond.
