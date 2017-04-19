Police, Fire a " April 19
The man had a bloody lip, redness around the eyes and other facial abrasions. Report taken at police station, 2801 U.S. 31 North: Police responded at 10:07 a.m. Monday to a report of check fraud.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black Bloc and Antifa
|7 hr
|TrumpedANTIFA
|1
|Fox News
|8 hr
|TrumpedSnowflakers
|8
|ANTIFA GOT Trumped
|8 hr
|TrumpedSnowflakers
|3
|Trump Lied Yet Again: USS Carl Vinson not stea...
|9 hr
|TrumpedSnowflakers
|2
|Alex Jones: "Performance Artist" reveals Info w...
|9 hr
|TrumpedSnowflakes
|3
|Under Trump, Trade Deficits Up, Interest Rates ...
|9 hr
|TrumpedSnowflakes
|2
|GOP Senator: Trump should spend less time golfi...
|20 hr
|Iowa figured it out
|1
|BUYERS BEWARE - Junk John Deere Lawn tractors a... (Sep '11)
|Apr 9
|sundancer2004
|165
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC