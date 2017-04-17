Police, Fire a " April 17
Wright's American Gymnastics, parking lot 332 N. Bluff Road, Greenwood: A woman reported at 6:15 p.m. Friday that someone busted out a window on her vehicle and stole her purse. Melissa Jo Little, 36, 887 E. Main St., Room 116, Greenwood; arrested on a charge of driving while suspended with a previous conviction; released on $250 bond.
