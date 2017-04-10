Police, Fire a " April 10

Police, Fire a " April 10

There are 1 comment on the Daily Journal story from 16 hrs ago, titled Police, Fire a " April 10. In it, Daily Journal reports that:

Octavio L. Perez, 43, 709A1 2 E. Perry St., Indianapolis; arrested on a charge of driving without a license; released on $250 bond. Mistie D. Linn, 34, 5712 W. 46th St., Indianapolis; arrested on charges of restricted use of a drug injection device, possession of methamphetamine, auto theft or receiving stolen auto parts and possession of a controlled substance; held on $4,600 bond.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
scarboroughB

Indianapolis, IN

#1 6 hrs ago
The same trashy greenwood people that are always getting arrested. Jailers know them all by heart.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Laid off Rexnord and Carrier workers offered su... 6 hr scarboroughB 2
BUYERS BEWARE - Junk John Deere Lawn tractors a... (Sep '11) Sun sundancer2004 165
Tynisha Elliott Apr 7 DirtyLaundry 1
Who is Alyssa Masengale pregnant by? Apr 7 BigMike 5
Ty Elliott on Facebook... Apr 7 SmhSmh 4
Fox News Apr 6 Stay honest 4
Principal Resigns Apr 6 TrumpedMSM 1
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,454 • Total comments across all topics: 280,199,531

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC