Police: 3 shoplifters arrested after ...

Police: 3 shoplifters arrested after chase

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

Three Indianapolis women were arrested after police said they tossed stolen items out of a car while they led officers on a chase on U.S. 31 that left drivers scrambling to get out of the way. A security officer at Edinburgh Premium Outlets alerted police to a report of shoplifting of clothing and jewelry at multiple stores at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday, an Edinburgh Police Department report said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Marion County Chief Deputy Coroner Alfie Ballew 3 hr Curious 1
Ty Elliott on Facebook... 6 hr SmhSmh 1
Bye Bye Socialism 7 hr Hugo Who 5
Venezuela is Dying Tue whome 2
News Solar proponents rally against bill Tue SolarKings 2
PresidentTrump is his own worst enemy Tue SocialismFails 13
Military Copters? Tue UpThere 5
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Marion County was issued at April 05 at 4:44PM EDT

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,197 • Total comments across all topics: 280,075,218

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC