Police: 3 shoplifters arrested after chase
Three Indianapolis women were arrested after police said they tossed stolen items out of a car while they led officers on a chase on U.S. 31 that left drivers scrambling to get out of the way. A security officer at Edinburgh Premium Outlets alerted police to a report of shoplifting of clothing and jewelry at multiple stores at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday, an Edinburgh Police Department report said.
