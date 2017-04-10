Poison's Bobby Dall says band's tour with Def Leppard will be filled with "flash-bang-boom-pops!"
Poison 's original members have reunited for a lengthy North American tour with Def Leppard and Tesla that kicked off Saturday in Manchester, New Hampshire. Poison bassist Bobby Dall tells ABC Radio that he's expecting to have nothing but a good time on the trek, which is scheduled through a July 25 concert in Indianapolis.
