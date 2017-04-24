Pedestrian hit, killed on south side Thursday morning

A pedestrian was hit and killed on Emerson Ave. between Edgewood Ave. & Southport Rd. early Thursday morning, April 27, 2017 INDIANAPOLIS - Metro Police confirm a woman died after she was hit on the city's south side early Thursday morning. The unidentified pedestrian was hit on Emerson Ave. between Edgewood Ave. & Southport Rd. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.