PD: Man shot, stabbed woman multiple ...

PD: Man shot, stabbed woman multiple times

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: TheIndyChannel

Flood Warning issued April 4 at 10:48AM EDT expiring April 13 at 12:48AM EDT in effect for: Fountain, Parke, Vermillion, Warren Flood Warning issued April 4 at 10:48AM EDT expiring April 5 at 10:47AM EDT in effect for: Parke, Vermillion, Vigo Flood Warning issued April 4 at 10:48AM EDT expiring April 14 at 12:17PM EDT in effect for: Parke, Vermillion, Vigo Flood Warning issued April 4 at 10:48AM EDT expiring April 5 at 10:48AM EDT in effect for: Fountain, Parke, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Warren Flood Watch issued April 4 at 10:47AM EDT expiring April 6 at 3:00PM EDT in effect for: Cass, Kosciusko, Miami, Wabash, Whitley INDIANAPOLIS -- A man is accused of shooting and stabbing a woman multiple times after she used his van to go dumpster diving late last month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheIndyChannel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ty Elliott on Facebook... 2 hr SmhSmh 1
Bye Bye Socialism 2 hr Hugo Who 5
Venezuela is Dying 20 hr whome 2
News Solar proponents rally against bill Tue SolarKings 2
PresidentTrump is his own worst enemy Tue SocialismFails 13
Military Copters? Tue UpThere 5
News Children's Museum of Indianapolis ranked number... Mon True 2
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Marion County was issued at April 05 at 11:52AM EDT

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Oakland
  5. South Korea
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,518 • Total comments across all topics: 280,070,662

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC