Panel suggests Indianapolis district close 3 high schools

An Indianapolis Public Schools task force has recommended the district close three of its seven high schools because of declining enrollments. Its report released Friday says closing three high schools could save the district about $4 million a year and that money could be redirected toward other needs such as student services.

