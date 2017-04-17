Organization helping homeless Indianapolis youth expands
Outreach Inc. has been helping Indianapolis youth for more than 20 years, and the organizations is now getting a big upgrade - moving from a converted duplex home to a new 12,000-square-foot facility. Leaders say the new building on New York Street at Forest Avenue will go a long way to helping more homeless teens.
