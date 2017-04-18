One killed in crash on Interstate 70 ...

One killed in crash on Interstate 70 near downtown Indianapolis

Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS - One person has died and four others were injured in a crash on Interstate 70 near downtown Indianapolis. State police say five people were ejected from a silver van on I-70 eastbound near Harding Street shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday.

