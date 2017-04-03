One injured in early Sunday morning apartment fire on north west side
INDIANAPOLIS - One person was taken to the hospital with minor burns to their hands after a fire in Pike Township early Sunday morning in the 4600 block of Edwardian Circle. Pike Township firefighters were dispatched just before 3:30 a.m. for the report of a fire in an apartment at the Abington Apartment complex near 47th Street and Georgetown Road.
