Old warehouses, new lifeWhen Dan Camp...

Old warehouses, new lifeWhen Dan Campbell and Andrew Smith were...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Journal Gazette

The Journal Gazette Summit City Brewerks is among Fort Wayne businesses that are finding homes in vacant commercial buildings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump's Canadian Trade War Leaves Coal in the Cold 1 hr Trump Kills Weste... 1
Alex Jones: "Performance Artist" reveals Info w... 2 hr Bye Crazy Alex 10
Trump and the Good Life 3 hr Richard 1
Trash 3 hr Get 2 Work Donnie 8
Trump just had his bluff called -- again 4 hr Get 2 Work Donnie 12
Donald Trump’s First 100 Days: The Worst on Record 4 hr Get 2 Work Donnie 4
Boxer Anthony Jousha 5 hr KnockedOut 1
BUYERS BEWARE - Junk John Deere Lawn tractors a... (Sep '11) Fri nnono 167
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Marion County was issued at April 30 at 3:27PM EDT

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,574 • Total comments across all topics: 280,674,775

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC