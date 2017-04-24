Northwest Federal Hires Joe Hasto as Senior Vice President/Chief Financial Officer
Hasto most recently serviced as EVP/CFO with Elements Financial Federal Credit Union in Indianapolis, Indiana. Prior to that, Hasto's 23 years of credit union experience included Public Service Credit Union in Denver, Colorado and Wegmans Federal Credit Union in Rochester, New York.
