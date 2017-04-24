New Palestine boy loses battle with L...

New Palestine boy loses battle with Leukemia

Brody Stephens who got visits from Andrew Luck and the Warriors Steph Curry while undergoing treatment for Leukemia at Riley Hospital for Children has passed away.

