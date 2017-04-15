Motorcyclist dies following crash in Lebanon
When authorities arrived on the scene, they say they found 52-year-old Michael Hengen, of Lebanon, lying feet away from his motorcycle. Hengen was taken to an Indianapolis hospital in serious bodily injury.
