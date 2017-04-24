MJ Insurance moving headquarters to C...

MJ Insurance moving headquarters to Carmel next year

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Indianapolis Business News

One of the area's largest insurance agencies announced Monday that it plans to move its corporate headquarters from the northeast side of Indianapolis to Carmel next year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Indianapolis Business News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump backs away from demand for border wall mo... 4 hr Art of the Fail 1
BUYERS BEWARE - Junk John Deere Lawn tractors a... (Sep '11) 4 hr Waikiki murders 166
Looking for apartment that will lease to broken... 4 hr RelocatingMyFamily 1
Impeachable: The State Department is spending ... 5 hr Impeach Now 1
14% of US Christians left their churches after ... 18 hr poptarts 3
Washinton Memorial Cemetary front for drugs 19 hr Disgraced 4
Racist Amos Brown Sun Black Racist 1
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,474 • Total comments across all topics: 280,541,420

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC