Medics revive dog rescued from east side house fire
INDIANAPOLIS - An east side mother and her children escaped safely when their house caught fire Saturday afternoon. Medics had to revive one of their dogs that wasn't as lucky.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tynisha Elliott
|Fri
|DirtyLaundry
|1
|Who is Alyssa Masengale pregnant by?
|Fri
|BigMike
|5
|Ty Elliott on Facebook...
|Fri
|SmhSmh
|4
|Fox News
|Apr 6
|Stay honest
|4
|Principal Resigns
|Apr 6
|TrumpedMSM
|1
|Joe Donnelly is a Radical Liberal
|Apr 6
|TrumpedMSM
|8
|Marion County Chief Deputy Coroner Alfie Ballew
|Apr 5
|Curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC