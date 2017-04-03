Medics revive dog rescued from east s...

Medics revive dog rescued from east side house fire

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS - An east side mother and her children escaped safely when their house caught fire Saturday afternoon. Medics had to revive one of their dogs that wasn't as lucky.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tynisha Elliott Fri DirtyLaundry 1
Who is Alyssa Masengale pregnant by? Fri BigMike 5
Ty Elliott on Facebook... Fri SmhSmh 4
Fox News Apr 6 Stay honest 4
Principal Resigns Apr 6 TrumpedMSM 1
Joe Donnelly is a Radical Liberal Apr 6 TrumpedMSM 8
Marion County Chief Deputy Coroner Alfie Ballew Apr 5 Curious 1
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Final Four
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,764 • Total comments across all topics: 280,164,624

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC