Man shot Friday on southwest side dies; IMPD homicide detectives look for clues

12 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Metro homicide detectives are looking for clues after a 31-year-man was shot on the southwest side Friday night, and died at the hospital. Police say just before 8:00 p.m Friday, 31-year-old Derris Mack of Indianapolis was found shot in 900 block of Pershing Avenue.

