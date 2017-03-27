Man shot Friday on southwest side dies; IMPD homicide detectives look for clues
Metro homicide detectives are looking for clues after a 31-year-man was shot on the southwest side Friday night, and died at the hospital. Police say just before 8:00 p.m Friday, 31-year-old Derris Mack of Indianapolis was found shot in 900 block of Pershing Avenue.
