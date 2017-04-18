Man pleads guilty in Indianapolis off...

Man pleads guilty in Indianapolis officer's 2014 killing

A man charged in an Indianapolis police officer's fatal shooting has pleaded guilty to murder in a plea deal that spares him the death penalty. Court records show that a Marion County judge accepted 27-year-old Major Davis II's guilty plea on Friday.

