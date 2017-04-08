Man given 45 years for death

Man given 45 years for death

The man who murdered a Center Grove area resident about two years ago has been sentenced to 45 years in prison. Rickey King had pleaded guilty to the March 2015 stabbing death of Steven Williams, a Center Grove resident.

