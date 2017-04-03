Man found dead in south side apartment complex after reported shooting
Homicide detectives are working to determine what led to a man's death in a south side apartment complex Friday. INDIANAPOLIS - Metro Police are investigating what led to a man's death Friday morning in the Stone Lake Lodge apartment complex off Carson Avenue on the south side.
