Man found dead in south side apartment complex after reported shooting

12 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Homicide detectives are working to determine what led to a man's death in a south side apartment complex Friday. INDIANAPOLIS - Metro Police are investigating what led to a man's death Friday morning in the Stone Lake Lodge apartment complex off Carson Avenue on the south side.

