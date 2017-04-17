Man fatally shot by Arkansas officer was from Indiana
A man fatally shot by an Arkansas police officer has been identified as an Indiana man. Arkansas State Police said Monday that 33-year-old Olugbalah Ridley of Indianapolis was killed by a West Memphis officer who was responding to reports of a robbery at a motel.
