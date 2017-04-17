Man fatally shot by Arkansas officer ...

Man fatally shot by Arkansas officer was from Indiana

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

A man fatally shot by an Arkansas police officer has been identified as an Indiana man. Arkansas State Police said Monday that 33-year-old Olugbalah Ridley of Indianapolis was killed by a West Memphis officer who was responding to reports of a robbery at a motel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poor Dan Blather Snowflake 4 hr Liberals misspea... 3
News Indy Parks to widen 10 miles of Monon Trail in ... 7 hr Right 2
14 year old on the pill 7 hr Right 4
Hugo Chavez Penn 14 hr Socialism Disaster 1
ANTIFA GOT Trumped 20 hr TRUMPED ANTIFA THUGS 1
Quick money in about 10 minutes Sun Bob101 1
Ziggin and Zaggin with BOB Sun Indy69 2
BUYERS BEWARE - Junk John Deere Lawn tractors a... (Sep '11) Apr 9 sundancer2004 165
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,896 • Total comments across all topics: 280,371,752

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC