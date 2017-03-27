Man escapes house fire near fairgrounds
Indianapolis fire investigators are trying to find the source of a fire that slightly injured 63-year-old Arnold Alexander early Saturday morning on the north side in the 3600 block of Coliseum Avenue. Alexander was treated and released at the scene.
