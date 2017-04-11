Man arrested after head-on crash on s...

Man arrested after head-on crash on south side

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WISH-TV Indianapolis

A man is in custody after Indianapolis police say he was driving under the influence and caused a head-on crash Tuesday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lyft 11 hr Truth 1
News Laid off Rexnord and Carrier workers offered su... Mon scarboroughB 2
News Police, Fire a " April 10 Mon scarboroughB 1
BUYERS BEWARE - Junk John Deere Lawn tractors a... (Sep '11) Apr 9 sundancer2004 165
Tynisha Elliott Apr 7 DirtyLaundry 1
Who is Alyssa Masengale pregnant by? Apr 7 BigMike 5
Ty Elliott on Facebook... Apr 7 SmhSmh 4
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,064 • Total comments across all topics: 280,226,959

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC