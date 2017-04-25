Man accused of peering into homes rea...

Man accused of peering into homes reaches plea deal in unrelated case

An Indianapolis man accused of peering into homes in the Franklin Township area has reached a plea deal in an unrelated court case. In that 2015 case, Jamie Hogan told 24-Hour News 8 her son accidentally left the front door unlocked, after which Gray walked in her house and then inter her daughter's room.

