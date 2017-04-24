Major Davis II to be sentenced Thursday

Major Davis II to be sentenced Thursday

There are 1 comment on the TheIndyChannel story from 2 hrs ago, titled Major Davis II to be sentenced Thursday. In it, TheIndyChannel reports that:

Major Davis II, the man who pleaded guilty last week to killing an Indianapolis police officer, will be formally sentenced Thursday morning. Prosecutors previously said they would seek the death penalty if convicted.

dontdoit

Indianapolis, IN

#1 17 min ago
Life without parole. Death penalty trials are too expensive. Now he's the taxpayers burden. Oh well.
