Major Davis II to be sentenced Thursday
There are 1 comment on the TheIndyChannel story from 2 hrs ago, titled Major Davis II to be sentenced Thursday. In it, TheIndyChannel reports that:
Major Davis II, the man who pleaded guilty last week to killing an Indianapolis police officer, will be formally sentenced Thursday morning. Prosecutors previously said they would seek the death penalty if convicted.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at TheIndyChannel.
|
#1 17 min ago
Life without parole. Death penalty trials are too expensive. Now he's the taxpayers burden. Oh well.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ObamaSputtering
|18 min
|dontdoit
|4
|Trump backs away from demand for border wall mo...
|1 hr
|nnono
|4
|Fox News
|13 hr
|Buh Bye Fox
|12
|Trump has lowest first quarter approval of any ...
|13 hr
|100 Days of Failure
|2
|Trump just had his bluff called -- again
|13 hr
|Lazy Donnie 100 F...
|7
|Donald Trump’s Contract with the American Voter...
|13 hr
|Donnie Get 2 Work
|4
|Donald Trump’s First 100 Days: The Worst on Record
|13 hr
|Donnie Get 2 Work
|1
|BUYERS BEWARE - Junk John Deere Lawn tractors a... (Sep '11)
|Mon
|Waikiki murders
|166
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC