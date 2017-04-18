Legislature approves new test: "ILEARN" is in, ISTEP is out
Next, the bill will go to Gov. Eric Holcomb for him to sign into law. The new test would be used for the first time in 2019, meaning ISTEP still has one more year of life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Indianapolis Business News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|14% of US Christians left their churches after ...
|2 hr
|Fourteen Percenter
|1
|Trump has lowest first quarter approval of any ...
|10 hr
|100 days of fail
|1
|Donald Trump’s Contract with the American Voter...
|10 hr
|100 Daysa Bluster...
|2
|Fox News
|10 hr
|GTFO Bill O
|11
|Sean Spicer can’t name a single accomplishment ...
|10 hr
|Trump - 100 days ...
|3
|Trump lawyer told Carter Page to stop calling h...
|10 hr
|Trump Caught in m...
|1
|Seven more Marsh stores set to close next month
|16 hr
|poptartkid
|3
|BUYERS BEWARE - Junk John Deere Lawn tractors a... (Sep '11)
|Apr 9
|sundancer2004
|165
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC