Leader of "Family Ties" drug ring found guilty on federal charges

INDIANAPOLIS - The ringleader of a massive drug trafficking operation in central Indiana could spend the rest of his life in prison. Prosecutors say they are seeking the maximum sentence for Geraldo Colon after a federal jury found him guilty of drug distribution and money laundering.

