Leader of "Family Ties" drug ring found guilty on federal charges
INDIANAPOLIS - The ringleader of a massive drug trafficking operation in central Indiana could spend the rest of his life in prison. Prosecutors say they are seeking the maximum sentence for Geraldo Colon after a federal jury found him guilty of drug distribution and money laundering.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Venezuela is Dying
|42 min
|the Chunky Zeta
|4
|Black Shooter in Cali School
|7 hr
|Trumped EU
|1
|Lyft
|Tue
|Truth
|1
|Laid off Rexnord and Carrier workers offered su...
|Mon
|scarboroughB
|2
|Police, Fire a " April 10
|Mon
|scarboroughB
|1
|BUYERS BEWARE - Junk John Deere Lawn tractors a... (Sep '11)
|Apr 9
|sundancer2004
|165
|Tynisha Elliott
|Apr 7
|DirtyLaundry
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC