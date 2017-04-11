Leader of drug trafficking organization convicted in federal court
The charges stem from a 2014 drug roundup that saw large qualities of narcotics being shipped to Indianapolis from Arizona. "The goal of this office is to make the southern district of Indiana the worst place in America to sell drugs," said United States Attorney Josh Minkler.
