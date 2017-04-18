Lake Assault to Display Two Fire Resc...

Lake Assault to Display Two Fire Rescue Boats at FDIC

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: FireHouse.com

Lake Assault Boats, part of Fraser Shipyards and a leading manufacturer of purpose-built, mission-specific fire and rescue boats, is displaying two vessels at booth #9214 April 27-29 at the Fire Department Instructors Conference Exhibition in Indianapolis, Indiana. On view will be Lake Assault's nimble 21-foot rescue boat and a 28-foot fireboat that is capable of pumping 1500 gpm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Donald Trump forgets Paul Ryan's name and calls... 16 min Senile Dementia i... 1
Sean Spicer can’t name a single accomplishment ... 27 min GOP Got to Delive... 1
Trump visits golf course for 19th time 35 min Get to Work Donnie 4
Alex Jones: "Performance Artist" reveals Info w... 41 min Get Help Alex 4
Fox News 48 min GTFO Bill O 9
Under Trump, Trade Deficits Up, Interest Rates ... 56 min Right Wing Liars ... 3
ANTIFA GOT Trumped 1 hr Donnie Fails 4
BUYERS BEWARE - Junk John Deere Lawn tractors a... (Sep '11) Apr 9 sundancer2004 165
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,559 • Total comments across all topics: 280,417,169

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC