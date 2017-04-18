Lake Assault to Display Two Fire Rescue Boats at FDIC

Lake Assault Boats, part of Fraser Shipyards and a leading manufacturer of purpose-built, mission-specific fire and rescue boats, is displaying two vessels at booth #9214 April 27-29 at the Fire Department Instructors Conference Exhibition in Indianapolis, Indiana. On view will be Lake Assault's nimble 21-foot rescue boat and a 28-foot fireboat that is capable of pumping 1500 gpm.

