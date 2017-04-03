Laid off Rexnord and Carrier workers offered support
There are 1 comment on the WTHR-TV Indianapolis story from 12 hrs ago, titled Laid off Rexnord and Carrier workers offered support.
INDIANAPOLIS - Susan Cropper has given much of her life to her company. Now as she walks into a meeting she worries about so much being taken away.
#1 11 hrs ago
Thought trump saved those jobs?
