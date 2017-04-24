Kite Realty flies past predictions with quarterly results
The Indianapolis-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $42.9 million, or 51 cents per share, in the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Indianapolis Business News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ObamaSputtering
|11 hr
|Get 2 Work Drumpf
|2
|Fox News
|11 hr
|Buh Bye Fox
|12
|Trump backs away from demand for border wall mo...
|11 hr
|100 Days of BS Bl...
|3
|Trump has lowest first quarter approval of any ...
|11 hr
|100 Days of Failure
|2
|Trump just had his bluff called -- again
|11 hr
|Lazy Donnie 100 F...
|7
|Donald Trump’s Contract with the American Voter...
|11 hr
|Donnie Get 2 Work
|4
|Donald Trump’s First 100 Days: The Worst on Record
|11 hr
|Donnie Get 2 Work
|1
|BUYERS BEWARE - Junk John Deere Lawn tractors a... (Sep '11)
|Mon
|Waikiki murders
|166
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC