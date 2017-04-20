Kids take on IMPD officers on basketb...

Kids take on IMPD officers on basketball court in friendly competition

Read more: WISH-TV Indianapolis

In an effort to help curb some of the violence in Indianapolis, Circle City Gaming put together a fun way for kids to interact with officers through some friendly competition. Organizers say they hope this helps show officers in a different light and helps the teens find paths other than violence.

