Junior League gives back through community service
Sunday from 12 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. the Junior League of Indianapolis will make blankets and superhero capes for patients at Riley and Peyton Manning Children's Hospital. It is all part of their "Around the Community-Around the Clock" event.
