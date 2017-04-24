"Jet-Li" served IMPD for five years a...

"Jet-Li" served IMPD for five years after five years in Iraq.

INDIANAPOLIS - He may look like just another dog playing with his owner in the snow, but Jet-Li has a history of which we can all be proud. The Dutch Shepherd served with Navy SEALs for five years in Iraq, and then with IMPD for another five, where he sniffed out drugs and helped make more than 100 arrests.

