IPS preschool playground catches fire
The playground at Francis Bellamy Preschool Center 102, within the Indianapolis Public Schools district, caught fire around 1:20 p.m. in the 9500 block of E. 36th Place. Indianapolis and Lawrence firefighters arrived on scene about five minutes later, evacuated 50 students ages 4 and 5 outside of the building and were able to put the fire out about 15 minutes later.
