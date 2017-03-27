Indianapolis police artifacts to make for virtual museum
It appears to have been a typical kitchen of the 1950s, with one of those white enamel stoves, a tall metal cabinet with jars on top probably containing flour and sugar, and a Formica table surrounded by vinyl chairs. What's unusual are the bullet holes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|skinny horse
|38 min
|Wth
|2
|Joe Donnelly is a Radical Liberal
|7 hr
|Thanks
|7
|Mike Pence Speech
|17 hr
|President Pence i...
|2
|Carmel: College Wood names principal (Aug '08)
|20 hr
|323dis
|23
|Drugged Up Women
|Sat
|Sorry to hear
|2
|PresidentTrump is his own worst enemy
|Sat
|Wondery Why
|11
|Military Copters?
|Sat
|Down Below
|2
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC