Indianapolis panel to explore easing ...

Indianapolis panel to explore easing regulations on taxis

11 hrs ago

An Indianapolis City-County Council member has formed a commission to examine easing taxi regulations in light of the popularity of ride-hailing services such as Uber and Lyft.

