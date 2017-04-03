Indianapolis man wanted by the FBI fo...

Indianapolis man wanted by the FBI for sexual exploitation of a child

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

The Indianapolis FBI field office announced Friday that 41-year-old Gustavo Cruz, a.k.a. Gustavo Aguilar-Cruz, is accused of using his cell phone to take pictures and videos of himself sexually abusing an 11-year-old relative. According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement learned of the alleged sexual abuse on March 21. The victim told investigators Cruz had sexually abused her over a period of several years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tynisha Elliott 4 hr DirtyLaundry 1
Who is Alyssa Masengale pregnant by? 12 hr BigMike 5
Ty Elliott on Facebook... 20 hr SmhSmh 4
Fox News Thu Stay honest 4
Principal Resigns Thu TrumpedMSM 1
Joe Donnelly is a Radical Liberal Thu TrumpedMSM 8
Marion County Chief Deputy Coroner Alfie Ballew Apr 5 Curious 1
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,596 • Total comments across all topics: 280,135,817

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC