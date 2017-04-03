Indianapolis man wanted by the FBI for sexual exploitation of a child

The Indianapolis FBI field office announced Friday that 41-year-old Gustavo Cruz, a.k.a. Gustavo Aguilar-Cruz, is accused of using his cell phone to take pictures and videos of himself sexually abusing an 11-year-old relative. According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement learned of the alleged sexual abuse on March 21. The victim told investigators Cruz had sexually abused her over a period of several years.

