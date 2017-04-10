Indianapolis man shot, set on fire Friday afternoon
A man was shot and set on fire near W. 25th & Harding streets on Friday, April 14, 2017 INDIANAPOLIS - A man is recovering after someone set him on fire and shot him inside an abandoned home near West 25th & Harding streets Friday afternoon. But the investigation is slow-going because the victim is not cooperating with police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gays vacationing on Dale hollow Lake inTennessee
|5 hr
|Know It All
|2
|Indianapolis man arrested on molestation charge...
|19 hr
|Oh criminy
|1
|Poison's Bobby Dall says band's tour with Def L...
|Thu
|I want to jam
|1
|Trump Flips on Four Policies in One Day
|Thu
|Trumped NK
|2
|Fox News
|Wed
|Buh Bye Bill OReilly
|5
|Trump Says He Didn’t Know Bannon Until Campaign
|Wed
|Buh Bye Bannon
|1
|Venezuela is Dying
|Apr 12
|okimar
|5
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC