Indianapolis man shot, set on fire Friday afternoon

A man was shot and set on fire near W. 25th & Harding streets on Friday, April 14, 2017 INDIANAPOLIS - A man is recovering after someone set him on fire and shot him inside an abandoned home near West 25th & Harding streets Friday afternoon. But the investigation is slow-going because the victim is not cooperating with police.

