Indianapolis man pleads guilty to killing 3 in 4-day span
An Indianapolis man has pleaded guilty to killing three people over four days last spring in attacks that authorities say he justified by citing the horror movie, "The Purge." Marion County court records show 20-year-old Johnathan Cruz pleaded guilty Friday to three counts of murder.
