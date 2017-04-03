Indianapolis Legion post raises $55,000 for OCW
Legion Family members of Post 64 in Indianapolis know how to raise money for causes they believe in. Their fundraising efforts were showcased last Sunday when they raised more than $24,000 during their fifth annual Operation Comfort Warriors fundraiser, bringing their total OCW donation for the year to more than $55,000.
