Indianapolis celebrating high school state basketball champions on Saturday

Residents of Indianapolis will have the opportunity to celebrate with three area schools that won Indiana High School State Basketball Championships at the end of March. Players and coaches from Charles A. Tindley Accelerated School, Crispus Attucks High School and Ben Davis High School will start out with a parade from Lucas Oil Stadium up Meridian Street to Monument Circle where the celebration will be held.

