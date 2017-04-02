Indiana legislators form caucus aimed...

Indiana legislators form caucus aimed at millennials' issues

19 hrs ago Read more: WISH-TV Indianapolis

Some of Indiana's youngest state legislators have formed a new group aimed at increasing political involvement among the millennial generation. The new Indiana Future Caucus is being led by 30-year-old Republican Rep. David Ober of Albion and 34-year-old Democratic Rep. Dan Forestal of Indianapolis.

Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.

