Indiana legislators form caucus aimed at millennials' issues
Some of Indiana's youngest state legislators have formed a new group aimed at increasing political involvement among the millennial generation. The new Indiana Future Caucus is being led by 30-year-old Republican Rep. David Ober of Albion and 34-year-old Democratic Rep. Dan Forestal of Indianapolis.
