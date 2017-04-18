Indiana House rejects Airbnb bill in ...

Indiana House rejects Airbnb bill in narrow vote

The House failed to advance a proposal that would have banned local governments from regulating short-term rentals like Airbnb. INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana House has failed to advance a proposal that would have banned local governments from regulating short-term rentals like Airbnb, likely imperiling the measure for the session.

