Indiana House rejects Airbnb bill in narrow vote
The House failed to advance a proposal that would have banned local governments from regulating short-term rentals like Airbnb. INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana House has failed to advance a proposal that would have banned local governments from regulating short-term rentals like Airbnb, likely imperiling the measure for the session.
