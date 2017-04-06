IMPD: Two people killed during family dispute
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said two people were shot and killed during a family dispute shortly after midnight on Thursday. It happened in a home near 35th and Richardt Avenue on the northeast side of Indianapolis.
