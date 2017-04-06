IMPD: Two people killed during family...

IMPD: Two people killed during family dispute

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WISH-TV Indianapolis

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said two people were shot and killed during a family dispute shortly after midnight on Thursday. It happened in a home near 35th and Richardt Avenue on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Principal Resigns 3 hr TrumpedMSM 1
Joe Donnelly is a Radical Liberal 3 hr TrumpedMSM 8
Fox News 3 hr TrumpedMSM 3
Ty Elliott on Facebook... 3 hr TrumpedMSM 3
Marion County Chief Deputy Coroner Alfie Ballew Wed Curious 1
Bye Bye Socialism Wed Hugo Who 5
Venezuela is Dying Tue whome 2
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,222 • Total comments across all topics: 280,096,439

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC