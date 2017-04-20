IMPD investigating fatal hit and run on the northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS - Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are investigating a fatal accident on the northwest side that happened late Saturday night at the intersection of 34th Street and Moller Road. Officers were dispatched to the report of an accident just before midnight and found one vehicle that had been split in half and at least one person dead at the scene.
