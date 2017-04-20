IMPD investigating fatal hit and run ...

IMPD investigating fatal hit and run on the northwest side

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS - Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are investigating a fatal accident on the northwest side that happened late Saturday night at the intersection of 34th Street and Moller Road. Officers were dispatched to the report of an accident just before midnight and found one vehicle that had been split in half and at least one person dead at the scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Racist Amos Brown 13 hr Black Racist 1
14% of US Christians left their churches after ... 19 hr TrumpedUnions 2
Closing of the Marion County Children's Guardia... (Apr '09) 21 hr bignikki1 40
Trump has lowest first quarter approval of any ... Sat 100 days of fail 1
Donald Trump’s Contract with the American Voter... Sat 100 Daysa Bluster... 2
Fox News Sat GTFO Bill O 11
Sean Spicer can’t name a single accomplishment ... Sat Trump - 100 days ... 3
BUYERS BEWARE - Junk John Deere Lawn tractors a... (Sep '11) Apr 9 sundancer2004 165
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,535 • Total comments across all topics: 280,515,670

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC